Jan 8 -

Bankrupt rare earths miner Molycorp Inc is offering a number of compromises to rally key creditors behind a revised reorganization plan in order to begin soliciting votes.

The company in papers filed on Wednesday said it needs to put its plan to a vote now with the maturity in March of its debtor-in-possession financing looming amid a possible need for cash.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1S84bXa