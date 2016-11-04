FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Fight over fees in Molycorp bankruptcy coming to a head
November 4, 2016 / 10:51 AM / 10 months ago

Fight over fees in Molycorp bankruptcy coming to a head

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

The Paul Hastings law firm is heading to a showdown over its request for about $12 million for its work in the bankruptcy of Molycorp Inc after lender Oaktree Capital Management called the fee unreasonable and excessive.

Paul Hastings, led by Luc Despins, chair of its global restructuring practice, represented the unsecured creditors committee of Molycorp in a long-running fight with Oaktree, which had a leading role in the company's bankruptcy as a secured lender.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2fiM55A

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
