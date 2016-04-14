FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Molycorp makes deal to avoid liquidating California mine
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
April 14, 2016 / 11:01 AM / a year ago

Molycorp makes deal to avoid liquidating California mine

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Molycorp Inc, the biggest U.S. producer of rare earths minerals, may not walk away from a key mine in California as planned.

Molycorp had failed to find a bidder for its Mountain Pass mine and as part of its plan to emerge from bankruptcy proposed liquidating it by handing it off to a Chapter 7 trustee. But at a hearing on Wednesday, the company struck deals that would instead place the mothballed mine in the hands of a Chapter 11 trustee to try to salvage it.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Yv20N1

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.