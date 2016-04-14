Molycorp makes deal to avoid liquidating California mine

Molycorp Inc, the biggest U.S. producer of rare earths minerals, may not walk away from a key mine in California as planned.

Molycorp had failed to find a bidder for its Mountain Pass mine and as part of its plan to emerge from bankruptcy proposed liquidating it by handing it off to a Chapter 7 trustee. But at a hearing on Wednesday, the company struck deals that would instead place the mothballed mine in the hands of a Chapter 11 trustee to try to salvage it.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Yv20N1