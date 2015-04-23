Bitcoin distributions under consideration in Mt. Gox bankruptcy

(Reuters) - Distributions in the bankruptcy case of bitcoin trading platform Mt. Gox could be made in the virtual currency, the company said on Wednesday, adding that claims against it may be placed with the bitcoin exchange Kraken through May 29.

The trustee in the case is consulting with a court in Japan on the possibility of bitcoin distributions for claimants who open accounts with San Francisco-based Kraken, according to a statement posted on the website of the Tokyo-based Mt. Gox.

