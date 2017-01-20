Bankrupt Nasty Gal says demand for payment imperils $20 mln offer

Bankrupt fashion retailer Nasty Gal Inc has sued a software vendor which was threatening to stop an essential service that the Los Angeles company said could undermine a $20 million offer for its assets by a British retailer.

Nasty Gal in court papers on Wednesday urged Judge Sheri Bluebond of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Central District of California to prevent the vendor from severing its inventory management and sales analyses services.

