FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Bankrupt Nasty Gal says demand for payment imperils $20 mln offer
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
January 20, 2017 / 12:05 PM / 7 months ago

Bankrupt Nasty Gal says demand for payment imperils $20 mln offer

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Bankrupt fashion retailer Nasty Gal Inc has sued a software vendor which was threatening to stop an essential service that the Los Angeles company said could undermine a $20 million offer for its assets by a British retailer.

Nasty Gal in court papers on Wednesday urged Judge Sheri Bluebond of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Central District of California to prevent the vendor from severing its inventory management and sales analyses services.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2iS4SEN

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.