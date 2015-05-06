Natrol and Citibank exchange blows in Ch. 11 confirmation fracas

(Reuters) - Health supplements maker Natrol Inc is trying to beat back what it says is a “scorched earth” effort by Citibank to block its plan to exit bankruptcy by questioning a recent $23 million settlement at the heart of the case.

Natrol in court papers filed on Tuesday said its plan represents an “efficient end” to “tumultuous” Chapter 11 proceedings and questioned Citibank’s standing to participate in the bankruptcy.

