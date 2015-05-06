FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Natrol and Citibank exchange blows in Ch. 11 confirmation fracas
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
May 6, 2015 / 12:03 PM / 2 years ago

Natrol and Citibank exchange blows in Ch. 11 confirmation fracas

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Health supplements maker Natrol Inc is trying to beat back what it says is a “scorched earth” effort by Citibank to block its plan to exit bankruptcy by questioning a recent $23 million settlement at the heart of the case.

Natrol in court papers filed on Tuesday said its plan represents an “efficient end” to “tumultuous” Chapter 11 proceedings and questioned Citibank’s standing to participate in the bankruptcy.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1zACDly

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.