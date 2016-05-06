FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Union calls Noranda's bonus plan for executives a morale killer
May 6, 2016 / 8:41 PM / a year ago

Union calls Noranda's bonus plan for executives a morale killer

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

A bonus plan proposed by bankrupt Noranda Aluminum Inc for senior managers should be denied as it would demoralize employees already rattled by job cuts and fearful they may lose their pension plans, according to the United Steelworkers union.

The union in court papers filed on Thursday said Noranda, which smelts and refines aluminum and mines bauxite, is sending the “wrong message” to its rank-and-file workers with its key employee incentive plan.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/23vIX6R

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
