a year ago
Union rallies against bankrupt Noranda Aluminum's asset sale
September 27, 2016 / 11:16 AM / a year ago

Union rallies against bankrupt Noranda Aluminum's asset sale

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

The United Steelworkers have come out against the planned sale by bankrupt Noranda Aluminum Inc of its so-called upstream business because an initial bid for part of it does not assume a labor contract with the union.

Noranda is planning to auction the business on Wednesday.

The union made its case in court papers on Friday and said it could object to the sale of the business at a hearing set for Sept. 30 if a labor contract is not assumed by the winning bidder.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2dz7vNy

