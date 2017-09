(Reuters) - Diane Urquhart in Canada has been waging a media campaign against the soaring costs of the Nortel Networks bankruptcy, but despite recent criticisms by judges involved, experts said there is little hope of clawing back the $1.3 billion in fees.

Urquhart, an independent financial analyst in Ontario, estimates professional fees in Nortel’s case account for 14.4 percent of its estate assets.

