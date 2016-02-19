FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Objections pile up to Nuo's plan for loan and speedy sale
February 19, 2016 / 11:37 AM / 2 years ago

Objections pile up to Nuo's plan for loan and speedy sale

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

By Jim Christie

Nuo Therapeutics’ bid for financing and its plan to auction its assets came under attack on Thursday from unsecured creditors and stockholders, who said the bankrupt wound care company aims to hand itself over to its lender.

Additionally, the U.S. trustee said Nuo wants to move too quickly toward an auction with lender Deerfield Management serving as a stalking-horse bidder to set a floor on pricing.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1owMjta

