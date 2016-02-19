Objections pile up to Nuo's plan for loan and speedy sale

By Jim Christie

Nuo Therapeutics’ bid for financing and its plan to auction its assets came under attack on Thursday from unsecured creditors and stockholders, who said the bankrupt wound care company aims to hand itself over to its lender.

Additionally, the U.S. trustee said Nuo wants to move too quickly toward an auction with lender Deerfield Management serving as a stalking-horse bidder to set a floor on pricing.

