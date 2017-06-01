Unsecured creditors rally against Nuverra's bankruptcy loan

Unsecured creditors of Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc on Wednesday moved to block the energy services provider's bid for approval of its bankruptcy loan, arguing terms of the financing effectively make them irrelevant in the company's Chapter 11 case.

Nuverra, which delivers water to energy exploration and production companies, and disposes of it, filed for Chapter 11 protection last month to lower its debt by about $500 million to $40 million by converting notes and a loan to shares.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2rq6VpK