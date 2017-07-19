Nuverra says transfer of water plant will help with creditor recoveries

Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc has sought court approval for a deal to hand a fracking water treatment plant to a creditor in exchange for dropping claims, freeing up value for other unsecured creditors of the bankrupt provider of water services for energy companies.

The deal resolves $4 million in unsecured claims that threatened to bust Nuverra's prepackaged restructuring plan, which capped four classes of unsecured claims at $45 million, the company said in court papers on Monday.

