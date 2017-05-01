Two energy services companies file for Chapter 11 to cut $1 bln in debt

Two unrelated energy services companies, Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc and Ameriforge Group Inc, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Monday with prepackaged restructuring plans that aim to eliminate more than $1 billion in combined debt.

The companies both blamed their filings on the lingering slump in oil prices that began and weak natural gas prices. Since 2015, about 118 North American oilfield services companies have filed for bankruptcy, according to Haynes & Boone. The law firm also identified 119 North American oil and gas producers and 19 energy midstream companies that filed for bankruptcy since the beginning of 2015.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2pQR3P1