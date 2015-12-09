FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oil slump fuels bankruptcy concerns for rig supply vessel companies
December 9, 2015 / 11:58 AM / 2 years ago

Oil slump fuels bankruptcy concerns for rig supply vessel companies

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Dec 9 -

More than half of the publicly traded companies that run supply vessels to offshore oil platforms are at risk of bankruptcy as drilling activity falls and the supply of ships grows, according to a study by AlixPartners.

The industry, which transports everything from equipment to pipes and food, faces “grave financial pressure” with oil prices continuing to fall, analysts at the consulting firm said in report released Tuesday.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1NUTrKW

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
