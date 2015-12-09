Oil slump fuels bankruptcy concerns for rig supply vessel companies

Dec 9 -

More than half of the publicly traded companies that run supply vessels to offshore oil platforms are at risk of bankruptcy as drilling activity falls and the supply of ships grows, according to a study by AlixPartners.

The industry, which transports everything from equipment to pipes and food, faces “grave financial pressure” with oil prices continuing to fall, analysts at the consulting firm said in report released Tuesday.

