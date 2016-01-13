FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AlixPartners sees a do-or-die year ahead for energy producers
In the path of Hurricane Irma
In the path of Hurricane Irma
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
January 13, 2016 / 11:43 AM / 2 years ago

AlixPartners sees a do-or-die year ahead for energy producers

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Jan 13 -

Barring a noteworthy increase in oil and natural gas prices, the list of exploration and production companies filing for bankruptcy will grow as 2016 marks a critical year for the industry, business advisors AlixPartners said in a report on Tuesday.

The “declining trajectory” of the global oil and gas industry from last year will persist, forcing many companies to sell assets or sell entirely or face bankruptcy unless they lower break-even costs, cut spending and find new ways to work with suppliers and partners, according to the consulting firm.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Oqx3E9

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
