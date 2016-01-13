AlixPartners sees a do-or-die year ahead for energy producers

Jan 13 -

Barring a noteworthy increase in oil and natural gas prices, the list of exploration and production companies filing for bankruptcy will grow as 2016 marks a critical year for the industry, business advisors AlixPartners said in a report on Tuesday.

The “declining trajectory” of the global oil and gas industry from last year will persist, forcing many companies to sell assets or sell entirely or face bankruptcy unless they lower break-even costs, cut spending and find new ways to work with suppliers and partners, according to the consulting firm.

