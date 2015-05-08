FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bill Gates' fund would get power plants in Optim bankruptcy plan
May 8, 2015 / 10:52 AM / 2 years ago

Bill Gates' fund would get power plants in Optim bankruptcy plan

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - An investment fund owned by billionaire Bill Gates would swap its secured loans for ownership of two Optim Energy power plants in the company’s planned exit from bankruptcy because it did not receive satisfactory bids for the facilities, according to court documents.

Texas-based Optim Energy is owned by a wholly owned subsidiary of Gates’ Cascade Investment, which was also a pre-petition secured party in the Chapter 11 case and a debtor-in-possession lender to the electricity provider.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1H5JsOP

