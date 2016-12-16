Optima Specialty Steel files for Ch. 11 to press talks on debt

Specialty steel products maker Optima Specialty Steel Inc filed for bankruptcy on Thursday to restructure it finances, citing pressures from decreased demand, a strong dollar and too much debt taken on for acquisitions.

Efforts earlier this year to find new financing failed, leaving a Chapter 11 filing as the best option for providing "breathing room" to negotiate with noteholders, Optima also said in court papers.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2gIuhzy