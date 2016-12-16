FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Optima Specialty Steel files for Ch. 11 to press talks on debt
December 16, 2016 / 12:53 PM / 8 months ago

Optima Specialty Steel files for Ch. 11 to press talks on debt

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Specialty steel products maker Optima Specialty Steel Inc filed for bankruptcy on Thursday to restructure it finances, citing pressures from decreased demand, a strong dollar and too much debt taken on for acquisitions.

Efforts earlier this year to find new financing failed, leaving a Chapter 11 filing as the best option for providing "breathing room" to negotiate with noteholders, Optima also said in court papers.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2gIuhzy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
