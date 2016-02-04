Bankrupt Outer Harbor assures port of rent to advance financing

Feb 4 -

Outer Harbor Terminal LLC won interim approval on Wednesday from a bankruptcy judge for debtor-in-possession financing after agreeing to set aside funds for rent for the Port of Oakland, where the company plans to wind down its operations.

During a hearing in Bankruptcy Court in Delaware, Outer Harbor ran into resistance over its financing plan from the port, which was concerned the plan would not include funds for a rent payment.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1o997yJ