By Jim Christie

Outer Harbor Terminal LLC asked a bankruptcy judge on Thursday to approve a settlement clearing the way for the shipping cargo handler to wind down its work at the Port of Oakland in California.

Outer Harbor has agreed to continue operations at the port through March and pay about $6 million in rent and more than $5 million for clean-up and repair work.

