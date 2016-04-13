FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bankrupt Outer Harbor, unions tangle over retaining Gibson Dunn
April 13, 2016 / 10:46 AM / a year ago

Bankrupt Outer Harbor, unions tangle over retaining Gibson Dunn

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Outer Harbor Terminal LLC and its unions have been locked in a labor dispute for years, which has now led to a new fight over the bankrupt cargo handler’s bid to hire the Gibson Dunn & Crutcher law firm.

Outer Harbor is seeking approval from a U.S. Bankruptcy judge so Gibson Dunn may continue to represent it before the National Labor Relations Board in a case stemming from a 2005 labor dispute over $295,000 in back pay.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1VlxfMp

