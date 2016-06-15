FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Landlords call Pacific Sunwear's lease plan 'unprecedented'
June 15, 2016 / 11:16 AM / a year ago

Landlords call Pacific Sunwear's lease plan 'unprecedented'

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

More than 20 shopping center landlords have objected to Pacific Sunwear of California Inc’s reorganization plan, arguing the bankrupt retailer has no grounds for its novel plan to delay decisions on leases until after a Chapter 11 plan is confirmed.

“This unprecedented request is unsupported by either statutory authority or case precedent,” the landlords said in court papers on Monday that objected to the retailer’s disclosure statement.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1OoHYUC

