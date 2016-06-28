FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pacific Sunwear takes aim at part of $135 mln class claim
June 28, 2016

Pacific Sunwear takes aim at part of $135 mln class claim

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Pacific Sunwear on Monday pressed for striking part of a claim worth more than $135 million allowed last week by a bankruptcy judge who gave two of the retailer’s former employees the go-ahead for class status for wage-and-hour claims.

Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein on Wednesday said in an opinion that Tamaree Beeney and Charles Pfeiffer could file proofs of claim as class representatives stemming from lawsuits they filed in 2011 under the California Labor Code Private Attorneys General Act.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/294iHi2

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
