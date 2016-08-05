Ex-staff who are suing Pacific Sunwear oppose reorganization plan

Former employees of Pacific Sunwear of California Inc who are pressing class-action wage-and-hour claims against the bankrupt retailer oppose its reorganization plan, arguing it would bar their claims, which they estimate at about $135 million.

The former employees said in court papers filed Wednesday the plan should be rejected because it would grant a non-consensual release to all third parties, protecting them from litigation by claim holders.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2an7Rpe