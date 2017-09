An executive performance bonus plan proposed by bankrupt retailer Pacific Sunwear of California Inc should be rejected, according to the U.S. trustee, who says its terms virtually guarantee payments.

Pacific Sunwear’s unsecured creditors, however, think otherwise and support the plan, believing it will help the company emerge from bankruptcy.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1WkaKIK