Paragon Offshore noteholders, lenders wrangle over Ch. 11 plan
June 17, 2016 / 12:01 PM / a year ago

Paragon Offshore noteholders, lenders wrangle over Ch. 11 plan

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Noteholders of Paragon Offshore PLC are asking a judge to confirm the drilling company’s plan to exit Chapter 11 over objections by lenders, who say it offers limited prospects for putting the driller’s aged rigs to work.

In court papers filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware, the noteholders said the lenders were trying to “conjure up every possible argument” against the plan because they would prefer to see Paragon liquidated.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1YwlxiG

