Paragon Offshore looking for exit from bankruptcy by mid-June

Offshore rig contractor Paragon Offshore PLC said on Wednesday it is aiming for court approval of a new plan to exit bankruptcy by June 15, bolstered by a recent deal with some creditors to cut about $2.4 billion in debt.

To reach that goal, Paragon argued in court papers it needs to maintain the exclusive right to file a restructuring plan through March 31, and the right to seek support for it through May 30.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2jCgihh