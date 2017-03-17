Last minute push for equity committee in Paragon Offshore Ch. 11

An investment firm with 3.5 million shares of Paragon Offshore PLC is calling for a last-minute appointment of an equity committee to probe why the bankrupt offshore oil rig contractor says it must cancel their stock.

In court papers filed on Thursday, DC Capital Advisors Ltd said it wants know why Paragon's latest plan to exit bankruptcy would leave nothing for shareholders after its prior plan would have provided them with $770 million of value.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2mBDInt