FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bankrupt Parallel Energy says needs to keep bonus plans under wraps
Sections
Trump ends 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump ends 'Dreamer' program
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy and Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
World
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
December 3, 2015 / 11:18 PM / 2 years ago

Bankrupt Parallel Energy says needs to keep bonus plans under wraps

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Oil-and-gas company Parallel Energy LP is seeking bankruptcy court approval to file bonus plans under seal to bar rivals from using the proposals to recruit its employees, a move one legal expert called exceptional in Chapter 11.

Information in the company’s key employee incentive plan (KEIP) and key employee retention plan (KERP) should also be withheld from the plans’ beneficiaries, Parallel said in a court filing on Tuesday.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1OAZhjr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.