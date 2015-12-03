Bankrupt Parallel Energy says needs to keep bonus plans under wraps

Oil-and-gas company Parallel Energy LP is seeking bankruptcy court approval to file bonus plans under seal to bar rivals from using the proposals to recruit its employees, a move one legal expert called exceptional in Chapter 11.

Information in the company’s key employee incentive plan (KEIP) and key employee retention plan (KERP) should also be withheld from the plans’ beneficiaries, Parallel said in a court filing on Tuesday.

