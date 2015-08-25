FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Patriot Coal's unsecured creditors fear mine workers may strike
August 25, 2015 / 7:01 PM / 2 years ago

Patriot Coal's unsecured creditors fear mine workers may strike

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Unsecured creditors in Patriot Coal Corp’s latest bankruptcy are calling for the coal producer, its mine workers and a company planning to buy parts of it to come to terms on union contracts to avert a strike that could unravel its reorganization.

Patriot’s official committee of unsecured creditors on Monday urged the three parties to reach a consensual agreement before Sept. 1, when a hearing is scheduled to take up a plan for rejecting collective bargaining agreements with the United Mine Workers of America.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1EgIIpF

