Miners union says has deals on Patriot Coal labor pacts

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Patriot Coal Corp’s miners said they reached a prospective agreement with the buyers of the bankrupt company’s assets, potentially ending a dispute that hung over the coal producer.

The deals involve Blackhawk Mining LLC and the Virginia Conservation Legacy Fund, which have offered to buy the assets of the Scott Depot, West Virginia-based company.

United Mine Workers of America International President Cecil Roberts did not provide details on the deals, which could help pave the way for the sales. The union had threatened a potential strike if it lost its labor pacts with Patriot.

About 31 percent of Patriot’s 2,760 full-time payroll are members of the mine workers’ union, which had opposed Patriot’s tie-up with Blackhawk.

Roberts said in a statement there was more work to be done on the language of the agreements before presenting it to union members to ratify.

He said details of the agreements would only be made public after the deals are ratified. The union has not set a date for a vote.

Patriot had said it needed to scrap contracts with the union to complete a sale to Blackhawk to form a new company and issue secured lenders new debt worth about $643 million.

Blackhawk did not want to assume Patriot’s obligations to its retirees or its collective bargaining agreements, a blow to the mine workers. The union is still stinging from concessions made in Patriot’s previous bankruptcy in 2013.

The union has said those concessions relieved the company of about $1.6 billion in retiree healthcare liabilities and generated approximately $130 million in annual cost savings.

Last month, Patriot said it saw a path out of its latest bankruptcy after an affiliate of the Virginia Conservation Legacy Fund offered to take on two of its mining complexes along with its environmental and health obligations related to black lung disease.

The conservation fund acquires land to preserve and restore wildlife habitat and to sequester carbon.

Patriot Coal filed for bankruptcy in May in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Virginia less than 18 months after emerging from its previous reorganization.

A number of coal companies have filed for bankruptcy this year due to weak domestic and foreign demand, low prices and increased environmental regulation and costly retiree obligations.

The case is In re Patriot Coal Corp et al, in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, No. 15-32450.