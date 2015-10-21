Bankrupt Patriot, coal miners taking on Peabody over retirees

On the heels of winning court approval for its restructuring plan, Patriot Coal Corp has teamed up with United Mine Workers of America to force former parent company Peabody Holding Co LLC to pay $145 million in retiree obligations.

Patriot said in court papers filed on Monday it is pressing an adversary proceeding with the union to force Peabody into paying $75 million that comes due on Jan. 2 and $70 million due on Jan. 2, 2017 for the obligations.

