FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bankrupt Patriot Coal says union contracts imperil planned sale
Sections
Featured
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Irma
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
July 17, 2015 / 10:02 PM / 2 years ago

Bankrupt Patriot Coal says union contracts imperil planned sale

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Patriot Coal Corp told the judge in its bankruptcy case on Thursday it must be allowed to scrap contracts with the United Mine Workers of America or risk running out of cash within weeks and seeing its planned sale come undone.

Patriot said in court papers filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Richmond, Virginia, that it risks defaulting under its $100 million debtor-in-possession facility and may be forced to liquidate unless a judge allows it to reduce retiree benefits and reject collective bargaining agreements.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1CMTkM9

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.