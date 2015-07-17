Bankrupt Patriot Coal says union contracts imperil planned sale

(Reuters) - Patriot Coal Corp told the judge in its bankruptcy case on Thursday it must be allowed to scrap contracts with the United Mine Workers of America or risk running out of cash within weeks and seeing its planned sale come undone.

Patriot said in court papers filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Richmond, Virginia, that it risks defaulting under its $100 million debtor-in-possession facility and may be forced to liquidate unless a judge allows it to reduce retiree benefits and reject collective bargaining agreements.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1CMTkM9