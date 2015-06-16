Mine workers union battles Patriot Coal's planned sale

(Reuters) - Still stinging from concessions made to help Patriot Coal Corp out of bankruptcy in 2013, the union for its miners urged the judge in the company’s latest Chapter 11 to block its planned sale, saying members’ benefits would be gutted by it.

“It is unfortunately deja vu all over again,” the United Mine Workers of America said in court papers filed on Monday, borrowing a quote from baseball great Yogi Berra.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1JV3tqL