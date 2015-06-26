Patriot Coal's non-union retirees get court OK for committee

(Reuters) - The judge overseeing the bankruptcy of Patriot Coal Corp ordered on Thursday an official committee to represent non-union retirees, in a nod to concerns that retiree benefits could be lost in a sale of the company.

The retirees are seeking to protect healthcare insurance benefits supported by a nonprofit set up in a settlement with the struggling coal producer in 2013 during an earlier Chapter 11 case.

