Patriot Coal urges incentive payments to speed Chapter 11 plan

(Reuters) - Coal producer Patriot Coal Corp has asked for court approval to set aside potentially more than $6 million to prevent more of its key staff from quitting and to spur them on toward completing a plan for exiting its latest bankruptcy.

Patriot said in court papers on Friday it urgently needs to launch two incentive programs due to the risk of losing more employees after it filed for Chapter 11 in May, just 18 months after exiting its prior bankruptcy.

