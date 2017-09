SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Patriot Coal Corp’s retirees have joined a campaign against its bonus plans for top officers and employees, arguing the bankrupt coal producer need not worry about losing staff to rivals given the industry-wide slump.

The company has requested more than $6 million be set aside for incentive bonuses for five top executives and retention bonuses for 47 non-insider employees.

