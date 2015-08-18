Patriot Coal says second deal to speed exit from Chapter 11

(Reuters) - Bankrupt coal producer Patriot Coal Corp said on Monday it sees a path out of Chapter 11 after notching a sale agreement with a conservation nonprofit for assets and more than $400 million in liabilities.

In June, Patriot said it had reached an earlier agreement with Blackhawk Mining LLC for a substantial majority of its assets in a deal that would form a new company and issue secured lenders new debt worth about $643 million. However, Blackhawk would not assume collective bargaining agreements or Patriot’s obligations to its retirees.

