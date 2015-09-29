FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Objections pile up to Patriot Coal's plan to exit bankruptcy
September 29, 2015 / 11:07 AM / 2 years ago

Objections pile up to Patriot Coal's plan to exit bankruptcy

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Creditors attacked Patriot Coal Corp’s plan to wrap up its Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Monday and one of its lenders threw its support behind the effort to liquidate the miner under Chapter 7 if it fails to win confirmation next week.

Fifth Third Bank said in court papers filed in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Virginia that it was joining with Barclays in calling for Patriot’s case to be converted.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1LZ7yrE

