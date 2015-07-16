Patriot Coal exec bonuses about retaining, not incentives-trustee

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Proposed bonus payments of up to $3.5 million for bankrupt Patriot Coal Corp’s five top executives should be rejected as they “appear to be disguised retention awards,” the U.S. trustee in its Chapter 11 case said in court papers filed on Wednesday.

The payments require nothing more than the executives remain employed rather than work to improve the beleaguered coal producer’s finances, according to the filing by U.S. Trustee Judy Robbins’ office.

