Bankrupt discount shoe retailer Payless ShoeSource Inc has sought a court order to extend its exclusive control of its Chapter 11 bankruptcy in case its reorganization plan, backed by its major creditors, is not confirmed this month.

Wednesday's motion follows a peace pact between Payless and its official committee of unsecured creditors.

