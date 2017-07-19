Former Payless VP pans 'blanket immunity' of Ch. 11 plan releases

Directors and officers of Payless ShoeSource Inc should not get "blanket immunity" from lawsuits in its reorganization plan, according to court papers filed by a former executive sacked by the discount shoe chain two days before its bankruptcy filing.

Charles Pascalar in his papers filed on Tuesday argued that he would be barred from suing over the way he was fired from his position as vice president of marketing by the releases in the retailer's restructuring plan.

