FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
21 minutes ago
Former Payless VP pans 'blanket immunity' of Ch. 11 plan releases
#Trump
#PhilipMorris
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Addiction and intrigue: Inside the Saudi palace coup
Saudi Arabia
Addiction and intrigue: Inside the Saudi palace coup
Egypt's poorest risk death for promise of work in Libya
World
Egypt's poorest risk death for promise of work in Libya
Ford's 'golden noses' seek edge in slowing China car market
Autos
Ford's 'golden noses' seek edge in slowing China car market
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
July 19, 2017 / 11:52 PM / 21 minutes ago

Former Payless VP pans 'blanket immunity' of Ch. 11 plan releases

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Directors and officers of Payless ShoeSource Inc should not get "blanket immunity" from lawsuits in its reorganization plan, according to court papers filed by a former executive sacked by the discount shoe chain two days before its bankruptcy filing.

Charles Pascalar in his papers filed on Tuesday argued that he would be barred from suing over the way he was fired from his position as vice president of marketing by the releases in the retailer's restructuring plan.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2vE3r3z

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.