Discount footwear retailer Payless ShoeSource aims to emerge from bankruptcy within 128 days in time to seize on back-to-school shopping as a leaner chain, its chief financial officer said in court papers filed on Wednesday that also detailed events leading to the company's Chapter 11 petition.

Payless filed for Chapter 11 protection on Tuesday in Bankruptcy Court in St. Louis to restructure its finances by cutting its debt to about $469 million from $838 million and closing 400 underperforming stores.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2nFvdsc