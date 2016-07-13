U.S. says bankruptcy should not hinder coal sector watchdogs

This year's bankruptcy filing by Peabody Energy Corp should not prevent environmental groups from prodding regulators to investigate the company's promises to clean up after its coal mining, according to U.S. and state authorities.

The U.S. government and an Illinois regulator in recent court papers said the stay on actions against Peabody afforded by its Chapter 11 bankruptcy should not prevent the groups from policing the company's self-bonding, or its pledge to cover clean-up costs.

