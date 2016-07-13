FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. says bankruptcy should not hinder coal sector watchdogs
July 13, 2016 / 12:16 PM / a year ago

U.S. says bankruptcy should not hinder coal sector watchdogs

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

This year's bankruptcy filing by Peabody Energy Corp should not prevent environmental groups from prodding regulators to investigate the company's promises to clean up after its coal mining, according to U.S. and state authorities.

The U.S. government and an Illinois regulator in recent court papers said the stay on actions against Peabody afforded by its Chapter 11 bankruptcy should not prevent the groups from policing the company's self-bonding, or its pledge to cover clean-up costs.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/29xZYZh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
