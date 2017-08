Peabody Energy is arguing that its successful emergence from bankruptcy requires court approval of a bonus plan for six top executives over objections by pension and benefit funds affiliated with its coal miners' union.

The bonuses are essential for a timely turnaround that will offer stakeholders the best possible recovery, the world's largest private-sector coal company said in court papers on Monday.

