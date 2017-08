Bankrupt coal producer Peabody Energy said on Monday it had agreed to pay Illinois $13 million in exchange for the state dropping demands that the company provide additional assurances it can pay for mine cleanup costs.

Peabody said the agreement minimized the amount of cash the company had to provide, while reserving Illinois' right to enforce mining, environmental and reclamation laws.

