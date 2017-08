The U.S. government said on Tuesday it would retain its authority to require Peabody Energy Corp to pay to clean up its mines in Illinois after the bankrupt coal producer and the state notched a deal sharply lowering those costs.

The government in court papers said it would reserve its rights given its shared responsibility with states for overseeing an industry subsidy known as self-bonding.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2bW8Vl7