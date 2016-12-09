Noteholders want time for Peabody Ch. 11 plan as coal rebounds

Noteholders of Peabody Energy Corp support giving the coal miner more time to file a bankruptcy plan as the company's outlook improves, with a coal-friendly president-elect coming to office and a recovery in Chinese demand, according to court filings.

The noteholders in court papers filed on Wednesday argued the world's largest private-sector coal company should get court approval for more time because the storm that beset its industry has passed thanks to demand in Asia.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2h4sSHs