Hedge fund seeks Peabody equity committee as coal roars back

A hedge fund is seeking an official equity committee in Peabody Energy Corp’s bankruptcy, arguing in court papers there are meaningful recoveries in store for the coal producer’s shareholders with coal prices rebounding.

Since Peabody filed for bankruptcy this year, prices for seaborne metallurgical coal have jumped 235 percent and thermal coal has risen 77 percent, according to court papers filed Thursday by Mangrove Partners Master Fund Ltd.

