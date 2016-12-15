Peabody wins approval to repay bankruptcy loan early

Peabody Energy Corp won court approval on Wednesday to repay a $500 million term loan ahead of schedule, a move the U.S. coal producer said would save it some $12 million in quarterly interest payments.

Peabody requested the relief earlier this month, arguing that it had enough cash to operate in bankruptcy thanks to a rebound in coal prices since it filed a $10.1 billion bankruptcy in April and sought debtor-in-possession financing to pay its bills.

