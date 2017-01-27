Bankrupt Peabody says U.S. strains to press Superfund claims

Bankrupt coal producer Peabody Energy Corp is accusing the U.S. government of overreaching with claims related to hazardous waste that top $1 billion, which the company argued have no basis in federal environmental law.

The world's largest private-sector coal miner said in court papers on Wednesday that efforts by the Environmental Protection Agency, Department of Interior and U.S Department of Justice to press the claims are "unprecedented."

