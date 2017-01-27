FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Bankrupt Peabody says U.S. strains to press Superfund claims
January 27, 2017 / 2:22 PM / 7 months ago

Bankrupt Peabody says U.S. strains to press Superfund claims

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Bankrupt coal producer Peabody Energy Corp is accusing the U.S. government of overreaching with claims related to hazardous waste that top $1 billion, which the company argued have no basis in federal environmental law.

The world's largest private-sector coal miner said in court papers on Wednesday that efforts by the Environmental Protection Agency, Department of Interior and U.S Department of Justice to press the claims are "unprecedented."

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2jmiwjX

